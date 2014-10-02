FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia to remain open market economy
October 2, 2014

Putin says Russia to remain open market economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Russia remains committed to developing an open, market economy, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, addressing the VTB Russia Calling investment conference.

Putin also said that Russia - which faces Western sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine - remained committed to the principles of the World Trade Organization, adding that this was unlike some countries that founded the organisation. (Reporting By Alexander Winning and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
