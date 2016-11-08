FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin orders for more pensioners to get one-off payment -agencies
November 8, 2016 / 1:05 PM / 10 months ago

Russia's Putin orders for more pensioners to get one-off payment -agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian government to quickly amend draft legislation on a one-off payment to pensioners so that military pensioners and other similar types of people will also receive the compensation, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday.

The central bank said in August it was not changing its inflation forecast because of the one-off payment to pensioners early next year. (Reporting by Anton Zverev and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

