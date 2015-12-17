Putin says Russia will work towards privatisation

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would work towards possible further privatisation of state companies to avoid spending cash in reserves.

“This (large-scale privatisations) is possible, and in principle we will continue this work,” Putin told his annual news conference, adding he strived not to get involved in such decisions. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)