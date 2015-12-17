FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says Russia will work towards privatisation
December 17, 2015

Putin says Russia will work towards privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would work towards possible further privatisation of state companies to avoid spending cash in reserves.

“This (large-scale privatisations) is possible, and in principle we will continue this work,” Putin told his annual news conference, adding he strived not to get involved in such decisions. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)

