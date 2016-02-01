FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian state should retain control of strategic firms in privatisation plan: Putin
February 1, 2016

Russian state should retain control of strategic firms in privatisation plan: Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Russian state should retain control of strategic companies when privatising stakes in those firms, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, stressing the sell-offs must be as transparent as possible and must not take place at give-away prices.

Addressing a meeting with the heads of some of Russia’s largest state-controlled enterprises, Putin also said those buying stakes in the country’s companies should use their own money rather than cash borrowed from state banks.

He also said that new owners should be Russia-registered.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writign by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning

