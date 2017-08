MOSCOW, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he hoped cooperation between the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund would expand.

Putin was speaking at a meeting with QIA head Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Saud Al-Thani, Glencore Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg, Intesa CEO Carlo Messina, and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)