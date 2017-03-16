FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin warns against rushing into interest rate cut
March 16, 2017

Russia's Putin warns against rushing into interest rate cut

MOSCOW, March 16 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday cutting interest rates too early and without grounds could lead to higher inflation and could cost a great deal.

The comments, made at a business forum, came after the country's central bank said inflation had eased faster than expected, potentially paving the way for an interest rate cut in the first half of 2017. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Alexander Winning,; writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Christian Lowe)

