UPDATE 1-Russia seeking strategic investor to buy Rosneft stake -Putin
April 14, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia seeking strategic investor to buy Rosneft stake -Putin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Putin quotes, background)

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the Russian government was searching for a strategic investor to buy a 19 percent stake in global top oil producer Rosneft as part of a privatisation plan.

“We will be searching for a strategic partner who understands and knows that one should not be greedy while buying, let’s say, 19 percent of shares in Rosneft,” Putin told reporters after his annual televised phone-in.

“That (partner) should not pay attention to the current share price but should look into the future,” he added. “If we find such a partner ... then we will take this step.”

State-controlled Rosneft, in which BP owns 19.75 percent, is on a Russian government list of companies slated for privatisation in 2016 in order to prevent the state budget deficit from ballooning.

Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday legal advisers had been chosen for Rosneft’s privatisation.

For highlights from Putin’s phone-in, click on (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova and Anton Zverev; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

