Putin says rouble rate will be set by market moves, not by speculators

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the central bank had made the right decision earlier this month in allowing the rouble to float freely.

“The rouble’s rate is in part regulated by the central bank who oversees it, but first of all - by market moves,” Putin told a meeting with his core support group, the People’s Front.

“The more the central bank takes measures to artificially support or control it, the more speculators will make profit on our currency.” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Lidia Kelly)