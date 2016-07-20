FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Kremlin on the strong rouble: balance is needed in supporting various sectors
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

Kremlin on the strong rouble: balance is needed in supporting various sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - A balance is needed to prevent an excessive support of one sector of the Russian economy at the expense of another, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, in comments on a stronger rouble.

Peskov was asked to clarify comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin who had said that the rouble was strengthening despite volatility on the global commodity markets and the authorities needed to think about what to do in the near future given those factors.

"In general, the rouble's strengthening has positive sides, yet from another point of view, this requires some measures towards export-oriented sectors," Peskov said. "Of course, fully moving to one side would not be wise - and this was meant." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.