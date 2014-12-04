FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rouble up after Putin promises business reforms
December 4, 2014

Rouble up after Putin promises business reforms

MOSCOW, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened after President Vladimir Putin promised several economic reforms, including an amnesty on capital returning to Russia and a freeze on taxes.

The Russian currency had fallen sharply when Putin began the speech with harsh criticism of the West over the crisis in Ukraine and defended Moscow’s policy there.

The rouble had been down on the day around 0.6 percent against the dollar, reversing strong gains before the speech began, but at 0945 GMT it was up around 0.4 percent at 53.00. (Reporting by Jason Bush, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

