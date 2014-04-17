FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin says wife of Novatek owner affected by sanctions
April 17, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin says wife of Novatek owner affected by sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Western sanctions have affected some of those on the list, including the wife of Gennady Timchenko, the co-owner of gas producer Novatek.

He said the wife of the Russian billionaire had been unable to pay for an operation because of a blocked bank card.

“This, of course, is simply a human rights violation,” Putin said in a televised call-in with the nation. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

