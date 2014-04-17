FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin answers question from Snowden on surveillance
April 17, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Putin answers question from Snowden on surveillance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told Edward Snowden on that Russia does not carry out indiscriminate surveillance on its citizens, responding to a question the former U.S. spy agency contractor in a televised question and answer session with the nation.

The government regulates communications as part of criminal investigations, but “on a massive scale, on an uncontrolled scale we certainly do not allow this and I hope we will never allow it,” Putin told Snowden, who was granted asylum in Russia last year. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Andrey Kuzmin, Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Steve Gutterman)

