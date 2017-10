MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that taxes on the resources sector, including gas production, are low and suggestion that they should rise.

“But by increasing rent payments we don’t have to endanger the investment programmes of our companies,” he told a meeting at the Finance Ministry. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)