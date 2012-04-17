UPDATE 1-Putin hints at higher gas taxes, seeks zero deficit

* Says taxes for gas industry are low, can rise

* Move mounts pressure on Gazprom after price rise rejected

* Putin aims to eliminate budget deficit by 2015 (Adds detail, quotes, wraps stories)

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s President-elect Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that taxes on the resource sectors, including gas production, are low, suggesting that they should rise.

Putin also said that Russia should aim to achieve a deficit-free federal budget by 2015 - a pledge that is likely to require higher resource taxes, as Russia seeks ways to fund rising social expenditures without straining government finances.

“We have sectors where a low tax burden is not economically justified and is not very just from the social point of view. I am speaking, first of all, about incomplete subtraction of rents on mineral extraction,” Putin told a meeting at the Finance Ministry.

Putin added that “on the whole I agree that this refers to the gas industry”.

Russia’s gas industry has historically been levied with a lower tax burden compared to oil companies - the key sources of state budget revenues.

But starting from Jan. 1 mineral extraction tax for Gazprom , the world’s top gas producer, was more than doubled to 509 roubles ($17.19) per 1,000 cubic metres.

Putin said that he did not believe higher taxes on natural resource rents would endanger corporate investment programmes, implying that he believes that Gazprom and other gas companies could shoulder additional tax rises in future.

Putin, who has served as prime minister but returns to the presidency on May 7 after winning a March election, has already thwarted Gazprom’s request for an increase in domestic gas prices, saying that the company should work on finding ways to cut costs.

ZERO DEFICIT

Russia’s state coffers are faced with burgeoning expenditures, following promises by Putin to increase public sector pay and social benefits during the election campaign.

In a sign that Putin is opposed to financing these plans through borrowing, he told the Finance Ministry meeting that Russia should aim to eliminate its budget deficit by 2015.

“By 2015 we need finally and firmly to achieve a deficit-free budget,” Putin said.

Under its three-year fiscal plan, Russia forecasts a federal budget deficit this year of 1.5 percent of gross domestic product, rising to 1.6 percent in 2013 and falling to 0.7 percent of GDP in 2014.

Putin also said that during the same period, the total share of government debt should not exceed 15 percent of GDP - implying only a modest rise from the 13.2 percent level envisaged by the end of this year.

Putin’s comments provided guarded support for the Finance Ministry as it seeks to keep a tight control over government finances. The ministry itself envisages public debt at 15.7 percent of GDP by the end of 2014.

The Economy Ministry, which supports higher government spending on infrastructure and human capital, has recently argued that Russia should run a long-term budget deficit to promote investment-led growth.

Putin said that he generally agreed with Finance Ministry proposals to rebuild fiscal reserves and adopt firm budget rules that would determine how much of Russia’s oil wealth would be spent and how much saved for a rainy day.

But Putin declined to be drawn on concrete plans, saying that any decisions would require further discussions within the government.

In recent weeks ministries have made competing proposals over new rules aimed at stabilising the budget, underscoring government tensions over fiscal strategy.