Putin says decision on Turkey nuclear plant to be purely commercial
December 17, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Putin says decision on Turkey nuclear plant to be purely commercial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia’s decision to participate in the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey would be based on purely commercial considerations.

“Questions about this project should be decided on a corporate level ... We will not take a single step that would damage our own economic interests,” Putin told his annual news conference. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova, Alexander Winning and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

