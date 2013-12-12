FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin counts on political solution to Ukraine crisis
December 12, 2013 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's Putin counts on political solution to Ukraine crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he was counting on the Ukrainian government and opposition finding a political solution to their country’s crisis.

In a speech to lawmakers and other officials, he also underlined that a Moscow-led customs union which he hopes to bring Ukraine into was based on equal rights for all members and would provide them with economic benefits.

“I hope that all political powers in the country manage to reach an agreement that is in the interests of the Ukrainian people and find a solution to all the problems that have piled up,” he said of protests in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, Writing by Thomas Grove

