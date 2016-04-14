FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin believes there will be no military action in east Ukraine
April 14, 2016 / 12:10 PM / a year ago

Putin believes there will be no military action in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 14 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he believed that there would be no military action in eastern Ukraine, but the West should use its influence on the authorities in Kiev to fully implement the Minsk peace deal.

Commenting on Ukraine’s parliamentary approval of Volodymyr Groysman as Ukrainian prime minister earlier on Thursday, Putin told his annual televised phone-in that he hoped the new Ukraine’s government would be “pragmatic”.

For HIGHLIGHTS, click on (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrew Osborn; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

