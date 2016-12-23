FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin says relations with Ukraine will improve "sooner or later"
December 23, 2016 / 10:13 AM / 8 months ago

Putin says relations with Ukraine will improve "sooner or later"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was confident that Moscow's relations with Ukraine would normalise "sooner or later".

Speaking at his annual end-of-year news conference, Putin said a bridge under construction between Russia and Crimea, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014, would help develop commercial and humanitarian links between the two countries once relations improved. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Peter Hobson)

