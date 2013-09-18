FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's QIWI to float 8.2 mln more shares
September 18, 2013

Russia's QIWI to float 8.2 mln more shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russian payment transfer company QIWI said on Wednesday it had filed a request with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to float almost 8.2 million shares already owned by its stakeholders.

Internet group Mail.RU, which co-founded QIWI in 2007, and Japan’s Mitsui & Co would reduce their stakes as a result of the float, market sources said.

Analysts say the additional liquidity should be a positive for the stock and help reduce the volatility in its trading.

Earlier this year, QIWI, which provides payment services across physical, online and mobile channels mainly in Russia, floated 12.5 million American depository shares on Nasdaq.

