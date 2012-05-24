FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Quadra says 2011 net profit down 64 pct
May 24, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Quadra says 2011 net profit down 64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian power generating company Quadra, formerly known as TGK-4, said on Thursday its 2011 net income declined 64 percent to 900 million roubles ($28.38 million).

It didn’t give reasons for the decrease.

Revenues rose 13 percent to 40.2 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased 13 percent, to 4.4 billion roubles.

$1 = 31.7099 Russian roubles Reporting by Nastya Lyrchikova; reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
