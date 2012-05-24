Russia's Quadra says 2011 net profit down 64 pct

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Russian power generating company Quadra, formerly known as TGK-4, said on Thursday its 2011 net income declined 64 percent to 900 million roubles ($28.38 million).

It didn’t give reasons for the decrease.

Revenues rose 13 percent to 40.2 billion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also increased 13 percent, to 4.4 billion roubles.