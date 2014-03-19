FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raiffeisen says Russian customers repatriate funds
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 19, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

Raiffeisen says Russian customers repatriate funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 19 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International, a top-10 bank in Russia, is seeing Russian customers bring lots of money back home ahead of potential asset freezes in the West over the Ukrainian political crisis.

“We are not concerned but of course are observing the situation very closely. After yesterday’s speech by President Putin we do not expect the conflict to escalate,” central and eastern Europe’s second-biggest lender said in a statement.

“Given the current situation we have slight outflows in the retail business because customers are increasing cash holdings and switching into dollars. In the corporate area we are seeing strong inflows because Russian companies are repatriating their money and investing it with us.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.