Russian Railways to raise up to $2.4 bln p/a via bonds

SOCHI, Russia, June 1 (Reuters) - State-controlled Russian Railways plans to raise 60-80 billion roubles ($1.8 billion - $2.4 billion) per year until 2020 via the issue of both domestic bonds and Eurobonds, the group’s deputy head of corporate finance Pavel Ilyichev said on Friday.

The company needs to raise cash to invest in new infrastructure across its vast rail network, and this year placed a $1 billion, 10 year dollar-denominated Eurobond. ($1 = 33.4767 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by John Bowker; Editing by Katya Golubkova)