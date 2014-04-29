FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven dead after blasts at Siberia munition depot-statement
April 29, 2014 / 6:46 PM / 3 years ago

Seven dead after blasts at Siberia munition depot-statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - Seven people died and four were missing on Tuesday after blasts at a munition depot in Eastern Siberia that also closed a section of the Transsiberian railway, local authorities said, citing preliminary data.

“According to preliminary and as yet unconfirmed data seven people died and four are missing from among the people guarding the depot,” a statement on the Zabaikalsky Krai government website said, adding a further 17 people were injured. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

