Transsiberian railway partly shut due arms depot blast-Russian Rail

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - A section of Russia’s Transsiberian railway was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to a fire and explosions at a nearby munitions depot, Russian Railways said.

“Due to a blaze at a Defence Ministry munitions depot in Zabaikalsky Krai the operations of trains between Chita and Karymskaya have been temporarily stopped for security reasons,” the railroad monopoly said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The railway, linking Russia’s western regions with Far Eastern ports, is a major export route for Russian commodities, including coal. (Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)