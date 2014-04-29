FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Transsiberian railway partly shut due arms depot blast-Russian Rail
April 29, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Transsiberian railway partly shut due arms depot blast-Russian Rail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - A section of Russia’s Transsiberian railway was temporarily halted on Tuesday due to a fire and explosions at a nearby munitions depot, Russian Railways said.

“Due to a blaze at a Defence Ministry munitions depot in Zabaikalsky Krai the operations of trains between Chita and Karymskaya have been temporarily stopped for security reasons,” the railroad monopoly said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The railway, linking Russia’s western regions with Far Eastern ports, is a major export route for Russian commodities, including coal. (Reporting By Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk, Editing by Nigel Stephenson)

