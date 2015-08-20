FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deputy transport minister named new head of Russian Railways - Tass cites PM
#Market News
August 20, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Deputy transport minister named new head of Russian Railways - Tass cites PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Transport Minister Oleg Belozerov has been named the new head of Russia’s state railway monopoly, ITAR-TASS news agency reported on Thursday, citing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

“I have decided to appoint you as the head of the Russian Railways whilst simultaneously releasing you from the post of deputy minister of transport of the Russian Federation,” Tass quoted Medvedev as telling Belozerov.

Outgoing head Vladimir Yakunin, a long-standing confidant of Russian President Vladimir Putin, announced his plan to leave his post to become a senator on Monday, a rare and unexpected reshuffle in the Kremlin’s inner circle.

Writing by Jack Stubbs, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
