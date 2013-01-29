FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Railways plans 500 mln Swiss franc Eurobond-IFR
January 29, 2013 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russian Railways plans 500 mln Swiss franc Eurobond-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - State-run Russian Railways (RZhD) plans to issue a two-tranche Eurobond worth at least 500 million Swiss francs ($539 million), IFR said on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said Russian Railways opened books for 5-year and 8-year tranches.

Russian Railways said in December it planned to borrow 203 billion roubles ($6.7 billion) in 2013.

Russian borrowers raised a total of around $53 billion via Eurobond issues last year and have been opening books this year to profit from positive risk sentiment towards emerging markets.

A banking source told Reuters on Tuesday that Russian Agricultural Bank, also known as RSHB, opened books for a five-year rouble-denominated Eurobond issue of a benchmark size - or at least $500 million for the names of its size.

($1 = 0.9271 Swiss francs)

$1 = 30.1805 Russian roubles Writing by Maya Dyakina and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter

