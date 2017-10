MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - State-run Russian Railways (RZhD) will conduct a roadshow to market it first euro-denominated Eurobond, a source in the banking sector told Reuters on Thursday.

The company has picked Societe Generale, Natexis, RBS and VTB Capital as organisers of the Eurobond issue.

Russian Railways raised 675 million Swiss francs ($714 million) in five-year Eurobonds in January.