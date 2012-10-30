FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Railways to sign Gefco deal early November-Ifax
October 30, 2012 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russian Railways is to sign a contract to buy logistics firm Gefco in early November, Interfax reported on Tuesday, citing Vladimir Yakunin, chief of the state railway monopoly.

In September, French automaker Peugeot Citroen said it was in exclusive talks with Russian Railways to sell a 75 percent stake in its Gefco logistics division for 800 million euros.

Gefco would first pay a special dividend of 100 million euros to Peugeot as part of the deal, the company said at the time.

Russian Railways was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Megan Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)

