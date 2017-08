MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russian Railways sees its loadings rising 1.5 percent year-on-year in January-June 2016, Russian Railways Vice President Salman Babayev told jornalists on Wednesday.

Russian Railways' network loaded 1.214 billion tonnes of freight in 2015, 1 percent less than a year earlier. . (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)