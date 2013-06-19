FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russian official says statement on railway chief dismissal was hoax
June 19, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Russian official says statement on railway chief dismissal was hoax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation that email was imitation)

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - A statement announcing that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had dismissed Russian Railways chief Vladimir Yakunin was a hoax, Medvedev’s spokeswoman Natalya Timakova said on Wednesday.

Timakova said the statement distributed to media outlets was made to look as if it had been sent by the government press service.

A Thomson Reuters security expert confirmed that the emailed announcement was an imitation that did originate from Russia, but not from the government press service. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Anthony Barker, Toni Reinhold)

