Russian coalminer Raspadskaya to waive 2012 dividend
March 29, 2013 / 11:42 AM / 5 years ago

Russian coalminer Raspadskaya to waive 2012 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya have decided not to pay a dividend for 2012, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company, 82 percent of which is owned by steelmaker Evraz, paid no final dividend in 2011 either.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, took control of Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal in January this year, thereby becoming self-sufficient in coking coal and Russia’s largest producer of the steel ingredient.

