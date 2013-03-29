Russian coalminer Raspadskaya to waive 2012 dividend

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya have decided not to pay a dividend for 2012, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company, 82 percent of which is owned by steelmaker Evraz, paid no final dividend in 2011 either.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, took control of Raspadskaya in an $800 million deal in January this year, thereby becoming self-sufficient in coking coal and Russia’s largest producer of the steel ingredient.