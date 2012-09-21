FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Raspadskaya says H1 2012 net loss at $19 mln
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
September 21, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Russia's Raspadskaya says H1 2012 net loss at $19 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Russian coal miner Raspadskaya said on Friday it incurred a net loss of $19 million for the first half of 2012 on the back of weak domestic demand for coking coal.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, also said in a report its revenue fell 24 percent to $285 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation decreased 46 percent to $99 million.

Raspadskaya was Russia’s largest coking coal miner until a deadly accident at its key mine in 2010 reduced its output sharply. Its net income for the first half of 2011 totalled $99 million.

The company reported in July that sluggish domestic demand for coking coal made a big dent in first-half sales, prompting it to review its spending plans. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.