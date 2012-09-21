FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raspadskaya lowers coal output fcast
September 21, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

Raspadskaya lowers coal output fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya lowered its 2012 coal output guidance to 7 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 10.5 million tonnes, company CEO said on Friday.

Speaking at a conference call, Gennady Kozovoy said the company, which had planned to produce 13.4 million tonnes of coking coal next year, would also lower its 2013 guidance by 10-15 percent.

The company posted a net loss of $19 million earlier on Friday for the first six months of 2012 on the back of weak domestic demand for coking coal. (Reporting By Andrei Kuzmin, Writing by Alexei Anishchuk)

