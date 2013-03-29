FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Raspadskaya reports $31 mln net loss in 2012
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 29, 2013 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Russia's Raspadskaya reports $31 mln net loss in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya reported on Friday a 2012 net loss of $31 million compared with $136 million profit the previous year, citing low demand and flagging coal prices.

The company, 82-percent controlled by steelmaker Evraz , said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) slumped 56 percent to $141 million in 2012.

While coal output grew 12 percent year-on-year to 7 million tonnes, revenue was down 25 percent at $542 million in the same period.

“In 2012, we were able to increase production capacity, however, financial results are not determined by capacity, but by the market situation and fluctuations in demand... and overcapacity in the global coal market,” said Gennady Kozovoi, Raspadskaya’s chief executive officer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.