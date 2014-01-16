FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Raspadskaya says 2013 coal output up 12 pct
January 16, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Russia's Raspadskaya says 2013 coal output up 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Thursday it produced 7.8 million tonnes of coal in 2013, a 12 percent rise, and forecast a possible significant increase in output this year.

The company, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said output fell 8 percent month-on-month in December to 1.8 million tonnes due to maintenance at two of its mines.

“The production plan for 2014 sees the possibility of increasing coal output by 40 percent compared with 2013,” General Director Gennady Kozovoy said in a statement, adding that the plans partly depended on the firm gaining state approval for its development programmes.

