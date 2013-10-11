FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes up 3 pct q/q
October 11, 2013 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Raspadskaya Q3 coking coal sales volumes up 3 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya, controlled by steelmaker Evraz, said on Friday sales of coking coal concentrate in the third quarter rose 3 percent to 1.4 million tonnes.

Overall raw coal production increased by 18 percent compared to the previous quarter and totalled 2 million tonnes, it said.

Coking coal is an ingredient in steelmaking, an industry hit by slowing growth in top consumer China and poor demand in crisis-hit Europe. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

