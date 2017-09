MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russian coal producer Raspadskaya said on Thursday its coal production was down 24 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, year-on-year, to 2.55 million tonnes.

It also said its coal production fell 6 percent compared to the previous quarter. (Reporting by Andrei Kuzmin; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)