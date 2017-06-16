BRIEF-VKJ Infra Developers to consider issue of foreign currency convertible bonds
* Says to consider issue of American depository receipt (ADR)/ foreign depository receipt (FDR)
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank will continue to clean up the domestic banking system, governor Elvira Nabiullina told a briefing on Friday.
Nabiullina added that the current account is expected to remain in surplus over the next three years. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Says to consider issue of American depository receipt (ADR)/ foreign depository receipt (FDR)
* Says signed an agreement for sale of 1,90,500 equity shares of mswipe technologies