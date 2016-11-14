Russia central bank sees interbank rates close to 10 pct in Nov

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Monday it expects money market rates to stay close to its key rate of 10 percent in November.

In a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets, the central bank said it will continue absorbing excessive liquidity from the interbank market with deposit auctions.

The central bank also said that rouble rate volatility has declined significantly, to the levels of mid-2014. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe)