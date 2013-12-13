UPDATE 2-Russian central bank holds rates, sees inflation falling in 2014

* Economy activity subdued

By Maya Nikolaeva

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank held its key interest rate on Friday and extended provision of longer-term liquidity through next year to ease strains in the banking system as it seeks to bring inflation down to its target.

Analysts dialled back expectations for interest rate cuts in the first half of 2014 as the decisions underlined Governor Elvira Nabiullina’s resolve to crush inflation expectations to set the stage for a sustainable recovery.

The Bank of Russia said it expects inflation to fall in the first half of 2014 but not to reach its 5 percent target until the second half. Accordingly, it held the benchmark one-week minimum auction repo rate at 5.5 percent, leaving the key policy rate unchanged for the 15th month in a row.

Economists polled by Reuters at the end of November had forecast a quarter-point rate cut in the first quarter and another in the second. That now looks unlikely.

“Even the modest cuts in interest rates that we had pencilled in for the first half of next year look unlikely to materialise,” said Neil Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

INFLATION OVERSHOOTS

The annual increase in consumer prices stood at 6.5 percent as of Dec. 9, above the bank’s 5-6 percent target range for this year.

“The Bank of Russia forecasts that inflation will resume the declining trend in the first half of 2014 and achieve the target in the second half of the year,” the bank said.

President Vladimir Putin, in a speech on Thursday, said for the first time that Russia’s economic problems were mainly home-grown. He singled out a poor investment climate and low labour productivity as barriers to growth.

Yet in an annual state-of-the-nation address, Putin offered few proposals to boost Russia’s economic speed limit, beyond seeking the return of billions of dollars in flight capital and improving education and training.

The central bank later said it would hold three-month, floating-rate funding auctions more frequently - every month rather than quarterly - as it seeks to keep the banking system supplied with funds whose cost is tied to its key policy rate.

It has used the medium-term refinancing facility twice this year, offering 500 billion roubles ($15 billion) each time at a cut-off rate of 5.75-5.76 percent.

“This instrument is likely to become popular and will help solve the problem with structural deficit (on the money market),” said Vladimir Kolychev, economist at VTB Capital. It will take some time for money market rates to fall into line with the cost of credit from the central bank, he added.

The central bank said earlier it would keep in place a fixed-rate, medium-term refinancing facility. That provides liquidity secured against non-marketable assets of up to one year. It had planned to curtail the facility from Feb. 1, 2014.

Explaining this facility, the bank said that eligible collateral was spread unevenly through the banking system. Banks will, for example, be able to borrow against gold for up to a year at a rate of 7 percent.

The decisions reflect strains in the banking system that have resulted from the closure of some banks suspected of shady financial dealings.

The central bank on Friday withdrew the licences of three more banks that faced payment problems and were suspected of dubious operations. It has shut down 30 of Russia’s 900 banks since Nabiullina took office in June.

The rouble showed little reaction to today’s decision, trading 0.1 percent versus the dollar-euro basket used by the regulator to manage its currency operations. The central bank is scaling back its interventions and plans to move to a full free float of the rouble in 2015. ($1 = 32.7602 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Larry King)