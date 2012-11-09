Russian central bank leaves rates on hold

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank left all its policy rates on hold as expected at its monthly strategy meeting on Friday, for the second month in a row.

The central bank kept the fixed one-day repo rate, a de facto ceiling for the money market, unchanged at 6.50 percent, and the overnight deposit rate, a floor for interbank rates, unchanged at 4.25 percent.

The refinancing rate, the cost of overnight loans from the central bank, was held at 8.25 percent. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)