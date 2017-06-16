MOSCOW, June 16 The task of Russia's central bank is to make sure that inflation expectations keep falling in the economy, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, she also said new inflation risks have appeared recently, and that external economic conditions were likely to remain unstable. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)