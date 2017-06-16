MOSCOW, June 16 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she did not see a strong impact on the Russian economy from sanctions under consideration in the United States.

She added that the effect from existing sanctions, introduced in a number of steps from 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine, was practically exhausted. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)