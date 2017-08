March 31 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch on Friday affirmed Russia's sovereign outlook at stable, saying the upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced.

Fitch has also maintained the country's long-term foreign currency sovereign rating at BBB-minus, the lowest investment grade level. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)