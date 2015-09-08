Fitch to keep Russia at investment grade as long as debt stable

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Fitch has no plans to downgrade its sovereign credit rating on Russia as long as the country holds down its debt, the agency said on Tuesday.

Fitch is the only one of the three big ratings agencies which still has an investment grade rating on Russia, after lowering its assessment in January to BBB- with a negative outlook.

“The way we look at Russia is the following: The foundation of its rating is its strong sovereign balance sheet, (it) has very low external debt, (and) is a net external creditor,” Charles Seville, senior director of sovereign ratings said at a conference on Tuesday.

“For as long as ... we see that that key factor is still intact, we are likely to keep Russia as investment grade,” he said, adding there were a lot of risks to Russia’s outlook, one of them being the outlook for economic growth.

An ageing work force, a poor business climate, a large state presence as well as inefficient use of resources all weighed on growth, with Fitch expecting the economy to contract between 3.5 and 4 percent this year.

“I can’t really see where growth should be coming from,” Seville said. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)