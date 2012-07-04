Oil purchases up 11 pct by Russian plants in June

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Russian refineries increased oil purchases from the domestic spot market by 11 percent on a daily basis in June, which helped further boost Urals seaborne crude blend prices, trading sources said on Wednesday, citing official data.

They also said the purchases increased to 3.323 million tonnes in June from 3.103 million tonnes in May as plants returned from maintenance and on increased throughput to meet demand during the height of the driving season.

Urals differentials have strengthened in a past few days against the backdrop of sanctions against Iran as well as higher refining margins.

Russia’s fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz and BP venture, TNK-BP, are the key sellers of oil on the domestic market.

In June, Surgut sold 870,000 tonnes compared with 850,000 tonnes in May, while TNK-BP sold 785,000 tonnes last month compared to 700,000 tonnes in the previous month. (Reporting by Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)