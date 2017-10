MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Gazprom Neft, operator of the 220,000 barrels-per-day Moscow refinery, said part of the plant would be shut for two months of maintenance from September 21, without specifying which units would be shut down.

The company said it was switching to a four-year maintenance cycle from a two-year cycle. (Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Katya Golubkova)