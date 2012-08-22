FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft says part of Moscow refinery to shut for 2 months
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 22, 2012 / 10:51 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft says part of Moscow refinery to shut for 2 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Moscow refinery to shut part of 220,000 bpd capacity in late Sept

* Refinery in Belarus to shut 20 percent of 240,000 bpd in Sept

* Both export fuel oil and diesel to Europe (Adds maintenance at Mozyr refinery in Belarus)

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Two large export refineries in the former Soviet Union, the 220,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Moscow Refinery and the 240,000 bpd Mozyr refinery in Belarus, announced outages in September for partial maintenance.

Both refineries export diesel and fuel oil to European markets, while Mozyr also exports some gasoline.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of the state natural gas export monopoly, said Moscow Refinery would stop some of its units for maintenance from Sept. 21 to Nov. 19.

It did maintenance on its gasoline making catalytic cracker and two crude units in June and July. The company said it was switching to a four-year maintenance cycle from two years.

About 20 percent of Mozyr’s capacity will be shut in September, a spokeswoman for operator Belneftekhim said, without specifying dates.

For a full schedule of maintenance in Russia and data on refineries in the former Soviet Union, please click on (Reporting by Andrei Makhovsky and Melissa Akin; editing by Katya Golubkova and James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.