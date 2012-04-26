FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Antipinsky refinery gets up to $750 mln via loan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 26, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Antipinsky refinery gets up to $750 mln via loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian mid-sized Antipinsky oil refinery has secured up to $750 million via a credit agreement with several domestic and international banks, one of the arrangers said on Thursday.

Raiffeisenbank, which arranged the loan along with Gazprombank, Glencore International, Vitol, Globexbank and WestLB, said the March 2017 loan would be in three tranches in roubles and dollars.

Antipinsky oil refinery, located in the West Siberian city of Tyumen, has annual capacity of around 4 million tonnes.

The bank said part of the funds will used to refinance an outstanding debt and to invest into refinery’s further upgrade.

Key buyers of privately-owned Antipinsky refinery’s production are Glencore and Vitol’s unit Arkham. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.