TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance to April

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules through April, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources: Refinery Company Unit Maintenance Full capacity Lost capacity dates (bar.per day)(bar.per period) Syzran Rosneft CDU-5 15/10-15/03 60,259 9,159,331 Syzran Rosneft Cat. cracker 10/02-29/02 6,739 128,042 Syzran Rosneft Cat. reformer 20/02-05/04 8,138 366,219 Syzran Rosneft Hydrotreater 20/02-10/04 34,793 1,739,659 Novokuibyshev Rosneft CDU-8 16/10-05/03 33,659 4,745,864 Novokuibyshev Rosneft Cat. reformer 17/01-23/02 9,756 360,957 Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-9 05/02-13/02 40,214 321,715 Novoufimsk Bashneft CDU-5 23/02-04/03 41,555 415,549 Novoufimsk Bashneft Cat. reformer 01/02-12/02 25,673 282,398 Novoufimsk Bashneft Hydrotreater 28/01-02/02 13,505 67,523 Novoufimsk Bashneft Thermal cracker 30/09-29/02 49,260 7,487,533 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft CDU-2 26/01-16/02 31,417 659,767 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrotreater 03/02-10/02 41,007 287,050 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Cat. reformer 10/01-29/02 10,269 513,452 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Hydrotreater 05/02-08/02 10,634 31,901 Ufaneftekhim Bashneft Visbreaker 05/02-16/02 25,542 280,965 Ufimsky Bashneft CDU-2 09/02-16/02 18,850 131,953 Volgograd LUKOIL CDU-2 09/02-18/02 34,894 314,049 Volgograd LUKOIL Reformer 14/12-10/02 10,295 597,093 Orsk Private CDU-5 07/12-29/02 21,154 1,776,974 Angarsk Rosneft Cat. reformer 02/02-08/02 21,180 127,079 Perm LUKOIL Cat. reformer 23/12-14/02 9,396 497,997 Perm LUKOIL Hydrotreater 09/02-15/03 25,521 893,224 Ryazan TNK-BP Cat. cracker 21/02-24/02 48,834 146,501 Ryazan TNK-BP Thermal cracker 18.02.2012 27,367 136,834 Ryazan TNK-BP Cat. reformer 05/01-29/02 10,654 585,977 Saratov TNK-BP Hydrotreater 10/10-16/02 19,141 2,469,125 Yaroslavl NOS Slavneft Gas fractionation 15/02-29/02 N/A N/A Astrakhan Gazprom Main unit 01/04-30/04 N/A N/A (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov)