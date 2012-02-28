FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance to April
#Energy
February 28, 2012

TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance to April

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Below are Russian oil refinery maintenance schedules
through April, according to Energy Ministry data and trade sources:  	
 Refinery              Company          Unit         Maintenance Full capacity Lost capacity 	
                                                       dates    (bar.per day)(bar.per period)	
 Syzran               Rosneft      CDU-5              15/10-15/03    60,259  9,159,331
 Syzran               Rosneft      Cat. cracker       10/02-29/02     6,739    128,042
 Syzran               Rosneft      Cat. reformer      20/02-05/04     8,138    366,219
 Syzran               Rosneft      Hydrotreater       20/02-10/04    34,793  1,739,659
 Novokuibyshev        Rosneft      CDU-8              16/10-05/03    33,659  4,745,864
 Novokuibyshev        Rosneft      Cat. reformer      17/01-23/02     9,756    360,957
 Novoufimsk           Bashneft     CDU-9              05/02-13/02    40,214    321,715
 Novoufimsk           Bashneft     CDU-5              23/02-04/03    41,555    415,549
 Novoufimsk           Bashneft     Cat. reformer      01/02-12/02    25,673    282,398
 Novoufimsk           Bashneft     Hydrotreater       28/01-02/02    13,505     67,523
 Novoufimsk           Bashneft     Thermal cracker    30/09-29/02    49,260  7,487,533
 Ufaneftekhim         Bashneft     CDU-2              26/01-16/02    31,417    659,767
 Ufaneftekhim         Bashneft     Hydrotreater       03/02-10/02    41,007    287,050
 Ufaneftekhim         Bashneft     Cat. reformer      10/01-29/02    10,269    513,452
 Ufaneftekhim         Bashneft     Hydrotreater       05/02-08/02    10,634     31,901
 Ufaneftekhim         Bashneft     Visbreaker         05/02-16/02    25,542    280,965
 Ufimsky              Bashneft     CDU-2              09/02-16/02    18,850    131,953
 Volgograd            LUKOIL       CDU-2              09/02-18/02    34,894    314,049
 Volgograd            LUKOIL       Reformer           14/12-10/02    10,295    597,093
 Orsk                 Private      CDU-5              07/12-29/02    21,154  1,776,974
 Angarsk              Rosneft      Cat. reformer      02/02-08/02    21,180    127,079
 Perm                 LUKOIL       Cat. reformer      23/12-14/02     9,396    497,997
 Perm                 LUKOIL       Hydrotreater       09/02-15/03    25,521    893,224
 Ryazan               TNK-BP       Cat. cracker       21/02-24/02    48,834    146,501
 Ryazan               TNK-BP       Thermal cracker    18.02.2012     27,367    136,834
 Ryazan               TNK-BP       Cat. reformer      05/01-29/02    10,654    585,977
 Saratov              TNK-BP       Hydrotreater       10/10-16/02    19,141  2,469,125
 Yaroslavl NOS        Slavneft     Gas fractionation  15/02-29/02     N/A     N/A
 Astrakhan            Gazprom      Main unit          01/04-30/04     N/A     N/A 
 	
 (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov)

